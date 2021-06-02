City Guide
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over immigrants at the border

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration in response to the number of migrants crossing the southern border.

The declaration will provide resources and strategies to address the situation, with the governor authorizing the use of any available state and local resources to “protect landowners in these counties from trespassers and the damage they cause to private property.”

He’s also directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to revoke the licenses of any child care facility under a contract with the federal government that shelters any undocumented immigrants.

The declaration also directs the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to work with Texas counties to provide alternate detention facilities or expand capacity to house migrants.

