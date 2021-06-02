Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over immigrants at the border

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration in response to the number of migrants crossing the southern border.

The declaration will provide resources and strategies to address the situation, with the governor authorizing the use of any available state and local resources to “protect landowners in these counties from trespassers and the damage they cause to private property.”

He’s also directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to revoke the licenses of any child care facility under a contract with the federal government that shelters any undocumented immigrants.

The declaration also directs the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to work with Texas counties to provide alternate detention facilities or expand capacity to house migrants.

The disaster declaration is only for counties on the southern border.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.