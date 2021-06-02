City Guide
Hometown Pride Tour: A bookstore like no other

By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday’s Hometown Pride Tour stop in Graham, Mason Brighton took us inside a bookstore located right on the town square where you can find stories that may not be available anywhere else in the world.

On the corner of 4th and Oak Street sits a narrow brick store with an open door that leads into Pratt’s Books, and it’s been run by the same family for nearly 40 years.

“When you walk in, you will know immediately that you want to walk further in and see some more because it’s not something that you see everyday,” said Gayle Pratt, owner of Pratt’s Books.

Amongst the thousands of books that line the shelves sits stories from Texas history to western Americana and there is something for everybody.

“People request us to find things, sometimes we might know where to find those if we don’t have them,” said Pratt. “We always encourage people to ask.”

You can even find pieces of history: a sermon from 1617, a wagoner’s journal from 1850, and a letter signed by Sam Houston.

“We think that books are a little bit more toward an object of art anymore, if you read a book that has special meaning to you then you come to Pratt’s Books to put that book on your shelf,” said Pratt.

So while these days most reading is done online, the tactile sensation you get turning a page and the smell of the paper is unmatched.

“Then on top of the books we add an experience that we hope lingers beyond your time in the bookstore and brings you back another time,” said Pratt.

