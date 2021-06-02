Hometown Pride Tour: Shopping local in Graham

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - We kicked off our Hometown Pride Tour of Graham on Monday by highlighting some of the small businesses that offer something you can only find on the largest town square in the state. Mason Brighton took a look at one store that takes “farm to table” to a new level.

“I just thought that it would be something good to offer that we did not have in Graham,” said Cheryl Ligon, owner of Loving Naturals.

From selling soaps at the farmers market to now operating her own store, Ligon has made it her mission to support the little guys.

“To be able to year-around shop with local people who were making it themselves, everything you were using,” said Ligon.

Ligon’s store has 12 vendors, all who create something unique from crafts and leather works to meats.

“Steaks and roasts and beef patties and ground beef,” said Ligon.

To fresh milk sold by the glass bottle.

“I want you to come here and buy something that you cannot buy anywhere else,” said Ligon.

That farm to table connection, it’s something you can really only find in a small town like Graham.

“I make a personal trip myself every weekend to a dairy and I pick up the cheeses and I get lamb, I get beef, I get bacon,” said Ligon.

It’s all that hard work to ensure those who make a trip to her store are getting the highest quality wares that help to support the hardest workers.

“You know the old saying goes, you’re not supporting a second or third vacation house, you’re helping people put food on the table,” said Ligon.

