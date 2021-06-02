“Howdy, Folks!” 2021 State Fair of Texas announces its return

DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) -After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the State Fair of Texas has announced its return to an in-person fair.

Starting Sept. 24, the longest-running fair in the nation and “Big Tex” will be back with a big, “Howdy, Folks!,” according to the State Fair of Texas’s website. Big Tex’s iconic greeting will also serve as the fair’s 2021 theme for all 24 days of the exposition.

“This year’s commemorative theme art encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about – being together,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president. “None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the State Fair’s 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm, ‘Howdy, Folks!,’ this year. We’re excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime.”

While bringing back the favorites like the unique foods, State Fair of Texas Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Program, carnival rides, and more, the fair is also focused on the health and safety of all those involved.

“As we welcome back everyone, health and safety of all fairgoers, vendors, and team members remains our top priority,” said Taylor Austin with the State Fair of Texas. “The Fair will adhere to all applicable CDC guidelines in place during the time the Fair takes place, as well as any local, state, or federal guidelines.”

Click here to learn more about safety protocols.

Season tickets and premium tickets are on sale now. Daily admission tickets go on sale on Sept 9.

