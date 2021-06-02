City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

“Howdy, Folks!” 2021 State Fair of Texas announces its return

The State Fair of Texas will take place from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17.
The State Fair of Texas will take place from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17.(State Fair of Texas website)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) -After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the State Fair of Texas has announced its return to an in-person fair.

Starting Sept. 24, the longest-running fair in the nation and “Big Tex” will be back with a big, “Howdy, Folks!,” according to the State Fair of Texas’s website. Big Tex’s iconic greeting will also serve as the fair’s 2021 theme for all 24 days of the exposition.

“This year’s commemorative theme art encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about – being together,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president. “None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the State Fair’s 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm, ‘Howdy, Folks!,’ this year. We’re excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime.”

While bringing back the favorites like the unique foods, State Fair of Texas Youth Livestock Auction and Scholarship Program, carnival rides, and more, the fair is also focused on the health and safety of all those involved.

“As we welcome back everyone, health and safety of all fairgoers, vendors, and team members remains our top priority,” said Taylor Austin with the State Fair of Texas. “The Fair will adhere to all applicable CDC guidelines in place during the time the Fair takes place, as well as any local, state, or federal guidelines.”

Click here to learn more about safety protocols.

Season tickets and premium tickets are on sale now. Daily admission tickets go on sale on Sept 9.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
.
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves who hit Wichita Falls business
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead

Latest News

Federal emergency SNAP food assistance benefits extended through June
Skywriters working at the new location i Bryan.
Medical company expanding business to Bryan creating new jobs
Fort Sill soldier found dead in Indiana identified
Man killed in collision with semi
During the most recent Board of Regents meeting, she notified the board that she intends to...
MSU president Suzanne Shipley to retire