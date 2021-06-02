City Guide
Jacksboro police offer scholarship for upcoming camp

The camp is for 6th through 8th grade students from Bryson, Jacksboro and Perrin-Whitt and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 7th through the 11th.
The camp is for 6th through 8th grade students from Bryson, Jacksboro and Perrin-Whitt and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 7th through the 11th.(Jacksboro Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - Jacksboro police are offering to pay for one person’s scholarship for the Jack County STOMP 2021 Xtreme Challenge Camp.

STOMP is a non-profit organization focused on educating about the dangers of methamphetamine.

The camp is for 6th through 8th grade students from Bryson, Jacksboro and Perrin-Whitt and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 7th through the 11th.

People interested in the scholarship can reach the police department at 940-567-2666 or send them a message on Facebook.

