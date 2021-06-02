Kemp sees less flooding after drainage project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Although Texoma has been receiving a lot of rain lately, the roads have not been as bad as you may expect. For example, Kemp Blvd used to be a dangerous street because it held high water levels, but now it dries up quickly after rainfall.

Kemp, along with other busy roads in Wichita Falls, used to be hazardous areas when it rained because the water would not have anywhere to drain. Last year, the city of Wichita Falls completed the Kemp and Monroe Drainage Project and ever since then, the roads have barely held any water.

“That project was to basically take water that would flow over the streets in order to drain out,” said Teresa Rose, deputy director of Public Works. “That water would get up to two-to-three feet deep in the street, which is very dangerous for traffic and was a safety issue.”

The local community knew the caution that needed to be taken driving down these roads and even would let newcomers know what to do to avoid these high water levels.

“One thing I would always tell new Air Force families that I would do business with is never drive in the righthand lane on Kemp Street if it is raining,” said Shannan King, owner of BJD Engraving. “You just don’t do it because you would flood out your car, it’s going to be a mess.”

Rose even had a scary experience on Kemp when she was new to town. That’s when she knew that something needed to be done and little did she know, she would eventually be a big part of getting it fixed.

“I was driving down Kemp and this would have been in like 2000 and it was scary,” said Rose. “I really thought I was just going to wash away, I was not familiar with the area. In order to do this project and have it completed is a huge benefit for that roadway and for those motorist. I was excited to know that I have seen it before and to come here and be a part of that project was a great success.”

“You can see where it is draining off as you drive by and it makes it a lot more peaceful,” said King. “Not such a stressful drive down a busy street.”

Two years ago this road would be holding two-plus feet of water, but now there is hardly any water left on the street - creating a much safer environment for drivers and the community as a whole.

