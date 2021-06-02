City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man killed in collision with semi

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died after a collision with a semi-truck.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Highway 69 and South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police’s preliminary report, a semi was traveling south on Highway 69 when a Nissan SUV, driven by Nicholas B. Warner, attempted to cross the highway at South Vaughn Street.

ASP noted Warner, 23, of Batesville failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi. The semi hit Warner’s SUV on the right side, causing it to overturn.

The report noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Editor’s Note: Arkansas State Police originally identified Warner as the driver of the semi-truck. They have since corrected their crash report to reflect that Warner was driving the Nissan SUV.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
.
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves who hit Wichita Falls business
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
The job fair week will be from June 21st through the 25th, with several virtual events planned.
Workforce Solutions to host job fair week in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Skywriters working at the new location i Bryan.
Medical company expanding business to Bryan creating new jobs
Fort Sill soldier found dead in Indiana identified
During the most recent Board of Regents meeting, she notified the board that she intends to...
MSU president Suzanne Shipley retiring
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Comanche Red River Casino hosting vaccine drive for 12 and up