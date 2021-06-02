City Guide
Medical company expanding business to Bryan creating new jobs

Skywriter MD relocated to College Station in 2019
Skywriters working at the new location i Bryan.
Skywriters working at the new location in Bryan. (kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A medical company that planted roots in College Station back in 2019 is expanding and moving locations to Bryan.

Skywriter MD is a virtual medical scribe service supporting healthcare systems in Brazos County and across the country.

The job is to help physicians virtually, so they have more time with patients.

Skywriters access electronic medical records, enter data, pend orders, and create instructions, allowing physicians to have more one-on-one time with patients and less time behind a computer screen.

The company that started out in Aggieland Business Park employed a couple hundred and will now be calling Galleria Village Tower off Briarcrest Drive in Byran home.

The expansion will bring more than 100 new job openings for those interested in a medical career, with training happening weekly.

The CEO and founder Terry Rue says ideal candidates are pre-medical students. Blinn College and Texas A&M University are big factors to bringing the company to the Brazos Valley, according to Rue.

For more information on how to apply click here.

