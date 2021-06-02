City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

MSU president Suzanne Shipley retiring

During the most recent Board of Regents meeting, she notified the board that she intends to...
During the most recent Board of Regents meeting, she notified the board that she intends to retire on August 31st.(Midwestern State University)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University president Dr. Suzanne Shipley is set to retire in the coming months.

During the most recent Board of Regents meeting, she notified the board that she intends to retire on August 31st.

Shipley says with the university’s proposed inclusion in the Texas Tech System and the launching of their centennial in January, now is the time for the university to transition to new leadership.

Shipley has spent six years as the president of MSU.

In a statement, she touted the launch of the university’s Boundless Opportunities campaign and spoke about her time as president.

“It has been a privilege to turn my experience in higher education to the challenges and opportunities here at MSU Texas (just that version of our name is progress),” Shipley said. “Both my husband Randy and I hope that our legacy will be one that is cherished as we cherish MSU. It is here that I was able to accompany my mother through her last five years on earth, here that I stood with the family of Robert Grays to honor his important influence on our university, and here with our campus I mourned the loss of Coach Noel Johnson. Difficult times, but some of the most important that life brings us.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
.
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves who hit Wichita Falls business
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
The job fair week will be from June 21st through the 25th, with several virtual events planned.
Workforce Solutions to host job fair week in Wichita Falls

Latest News

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Comanche Red River Casino hosting vaccine drive for 12 and up
The disaster declaration is only for counties on the southern border.
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over immigrants at the border
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong storms are moving through the area