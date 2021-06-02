MSU president Suzanne Shipley retiring

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University president Dr. Suzanne Shipley is set to retire in the coming months.

During the most recent Board of Regents meeting, she notified the board that she intends to retire on August 31st.

Shipley says with the university’s proposed inclusion in the Texas Tech System and the launching of their centennial in January, now is the time for the university to transition to new leadership.

Shipley has spent six years as the president of MSU.

In a statement, she touted the launch of the university’s Boundless Opportunities campaign and spoke about her time as president.

“It has been a privilege to turn my experience in higher education to the challenges and opportunities here at MSU Texas (just that version of our name is progress),” Shipley said. “Both my husband Randy and I hope that our legacy will be one that is cherished as we cherish MSU. It is here that I was able to accompany my mother through her last five years on earth, here that I stood with the family of Robert Grays to honor his important influence on our university, and here with our campus I mourned the loss of Coach Noel Johnson. Difficult times, but some of the most important that life brings us.”

