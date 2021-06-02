Not as Wet

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few hit or miss storms will be possible very early Wednesday evening but most of us will start to dry out. Temperatures will be a bit cool again tonight with most lows in the upper 50s. Starting Thursday, rain chances will be much lower but not completely gone. Look for highs in the lower 80s with around a 20% chance for hit-and-miss spotty showers. That will continue into the weekend. Temperatures may start rising some this weekend and next week. In fact, we may see a more typical summer-like forecast develop late next week.

