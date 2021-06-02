Senate Bill 7 blocked in Texas House

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Senate Bill 7 was blocked on Sunday in the Texas House due to the deadline enforced at midnight.

The Democratic Party walked out right before the deadline, preventing a vote from taking place. This is known as breaking quorum and if you do not have quorum, then you can not vote. There is hope that the bill can resurface this summer in a special session but it is still too early to know for sure.

The bill is about the voting process and attempts to create new limitations to early voting hours, prevent voter fraud and give equal opportunities to vote.

“I think for smaller communities, they really benefit because it brings parody with those larger communities and making sure that everybody throughout the state has that same opportunity,” said Drew Springer, Texas Senator for District 30.

According to the state, there has been no issues of fraud in the last three elections dealing with the direct recording of electronic voting, but it still remains a worry point for Texas.

“There is a number of things that have gone on,” said Steve Garrison, associate professor of political science at MSU Texas. “One of the things is we are one of six states that still uses the direct recording of electronic voting systems, which is basically voting machines that do not have any type of paper balance and they can not be audited. Those are kind of a threat, those are the types of machines that can be hacked and manipulated.”

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted about the situation, which has given hope to the Republican Party that they can still pass this bill sometime this summer.

I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature.



Article 10 funds the legislative branch.



No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities.



Stay tuned. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 31, 2021

“I think the governor made it really clear in a tweet last night that says he vetoed a line item in the budget that pays for the legislature,” said Sen. Springer. “That means if we do not come back to session, fix the things that need to be fixed, none of us will have staff anymore, none of us will get paid anymore.”

Senator Springer said that they could have a special session as soon as next month, but the situation is still blurry for the moment.

