Strong storms are moving through the area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, storm chances return. We will see storms in our western counties moving to the southeast. These storms could be strong. They will be gone by the evening hours. Thursday, shower and storm chances will continue. We will also start warming up a little as well. We will have a high of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Another 20% chance for showers and storms exists on Thursday. Thursday, we will start warming up. We will have a high of 84 with isolated showers and thunderstorms being possible throughout the day. By Thursday evening, the storms should go away. Rain chances continue through the weekend and even going into next week. Temps will be in the mid-80s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday.

