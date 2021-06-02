City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF Citizen’s Academy focuses on health

The class. learned just how big of a role the district plays in not jut the pandemic but in every aspect of your life
By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Citizen’s Academy focused on health this week.

The class of 25 learned Tuesday night just how big of a role the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District plays. It’s not just during difficult times like pandemic, but in every aspect of your life.

From making sure the water in public swimming pools are safe, to making sure restaurants you and your family eat at pass safety inspections.

“We have so many programs, we’re so diverse that people don’t think about it because when public health’s doing a good job, we’re like a silent protector,” said Lou Kreidler.

Kreidler said this is the first large group that has been allowed to come inside the health district since the COVID-19 pandemic began. They used to have programs similar to this one for leadership of Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
.
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves who hit Wichita Falls business
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
New Neighborhood in North Wichita Falls
New neighborhood being built in north Wichita Falls
WFPD SWAT team executes “high risk” narcotics search warrant
One arrested after WFPD executes “high risk” search warrant

Latest News

This is a project that will bring in eight million dollars in annual payroll
WF City council gives Clayton Homes the green light
Hometown Pride Tour: A bookstore like no other
Hometown Pride Tour: A bookstore like no other
Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse - Vernon, TX
News Channel 6 City Guide: Texoma Alliance to Stop Abuse
The first concert is “Storytelling with Toni Simmons,” set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16th at...
Sounds of Speedway series to start June 16