WF Citizen’s Academy focuses on health

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Citizen’s Academy focused on health this week.

The class of 25 learned Tuesday night just how big of a role the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District plays. It’s not just during difficult times like pandemic, but in every aspect of your life.

From making sure the water in public swimming pools are safe, to making sure restaurants you and your family eat at pass safety inspections.

“We have so many programs, we’re so diverse that people don’t think about it because when public health’s doing a good job, we’re like a silent protector,” said Lou Kreidler.

Kreidler said this is the first large group that has been allowed to come inside the health district since the COVID-19 pandemic began. They used to have programs similar to this one for leadership of Wichita Falls.

