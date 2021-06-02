WF City council gives Clayton Homes the green light

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A major decision was on the agenda Tuesday during the Wichita Falls city council meeting.

That decision is to allow Clayton Homes, a modular home building company, to purchase the old ATCO building on Burkburnett Road. It will be one of three other manufactures, including Pamaco Air and Panda Bio Tech, that have decided to call Wichita Falls home their new home.

“We’ve been working with Clayton Homes for almost four years now. So we had some environmental issues to deal with, TCQ at the building,” said Henry Florsheim, President of Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Now that the building is up to code, the Wichita Falls 4A Economic Development Commission will be selling the property to Clayton Homes for $1 million .

“Think about close to $10 million of payroll a year, that’s $100 million in payroll over 10 years. Plus it’s a building that’s been vacant for a long time, so tax payers’ dollars are already being used to maintain the building, to pay for insurance and upkeep repairs,” said Florsheim.

However, while taxes will remain the same it will put that money already being spent to good use by bringing in 181 new jobs, affordable homes and revive an industry that was once fading away.

“You’ve seen three huge wins here in the last handful of years and it’s what citizens want. Manufacturing jobs are back and they pay well,” said Stephen Santellana, Mayor of Wichita Falls.

With this new Clayton Homes project, city council staff hopes this will continue to be a step in the right direction.

“You can finally see the fruits of all those labors of 4A and good council, all the meetings and see how complex these deals are. They don’t happen overnight,” said Santellana.

Florsheim said the next step is to start the closing process with Clayton Homes so they can begin their $15 million renovation and get the building exactly they way they want it to be.

