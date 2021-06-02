City Guide
WF woman announces bid for 13th Congressional District seat

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita falls woman announced her bid for the 13th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Kathleen Brown said she made her decision back on Jan. 6. She said she was following current 13th District Congressman Ronny Jackson when she saw a tweet from him saying “Stop the steal. Fight for Trump.”

Then the insurrection happened; that’s what made Brown think she would be a better choice for the people of District 13.

“Could you imagine if we ran a company or a family the way this country is being ran right now, of course we wouldn’t get nothing done,” said Brown. “Productivity would decline, turnover would skyrocket and all we need is some unproblematic, reasonable leadership. And I think I’m an unproblematic and reasonable person like the rest of this district, and that’s why I’m asking for them to hire me for this job.”

Brown has been in Wichita Falls for 20 years and said she’s been through many of the same struggles that voters have been as well.

