All Hands Cultural Community Center summer programs returning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Despite the weather, it is summer and kids are out of school looking for things to do.

The All Hands Cultural Community Center is back with it’s summer programs for kids. They run Monday through Thursday and provide breakfast and lunch as the kids learn and have fun.

Last year, the pandemic did away with these camps, but they could not be more excited to be back this year.

”We try to be a safe haven for kids in the neighborhood that are able to walk up to this facility,” said Ronnie Williams, with the All Hands Cultural Community Center. “We try to provide a place where they can play basketball, swim, and learn a lot of life lessons. This particular year is a good year because I know these kids been stressing, dealing with school and COVID and everything. We’re fortunate enough to have classes like sewing classes, cosmetology classes, art classes, things like that. So they’re really excited about that.”

Those programs officially begin next week. You can visit the All Hands Cultural Community Center website for more information or give them a call at (940) 766-0259.

