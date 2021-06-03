City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Boy ordered in custody after shooting at deputies with girl

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ordered a 12-year-old boy to be held for 21 days at a secure detention facility pending a hearing later this month.

During a virtual hearing, Judge Michael Orfinger told the boy that he was facing charges of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer and armed burglary of a dwelling.

The judge appointed a public defender for the boy, who remained silent.

The boy and a 14-year-old girl are accused of breaking into a house where they allegedly found guns and ammunition and fired at deputies in a standoff that ended only when deputies shot and wounded one of the teens.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a project that will bring in eight million dollars in annual payroll
WF City council gives Clayton Homes the green light
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

Latest News

This image provided by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Department shows a mug shot of Natalie...
Ex-Treasury worker sentenced to 6 months in ‘leak’ case
Nextdoor's new Free Find feature helps users quickly find items nearby that are listed at no...
Nextdoor’s Free Find Feature helps users snag deals nearby
A judge has ordered a 12-year-old boy to be held for 21 days at a secure detention facility...
Boy, 12, accused of opening fire on deputies appears in court
Flags and tributes to mark the Memorial Day holiday are placed among the headstones in Fort...
Veteran’s mic cut during Memorial Day speech as he shares Black origins of holiday