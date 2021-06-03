City Guide
CDC considers changes in mask guidelines for kids in school

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) – Will kids wear face masks when they return to in-person learning in the fall?

That’s a big question for parents and school staff members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is signaling it may lift that recommendation over the summer.

As of now, the agency recommends students wear masks in classroom settings.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday on “Good Morning America” that vaccination rates among children could change that.

According to Walensky, her agency is reviewing both COVID infection and vaccination rates.

Vaccines are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children as young as 12.

Walensky said she believes the guidance to wear masks in schools will be lifted before classes resume in the fall.

