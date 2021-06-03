City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

DPS finds 182 pounds of cocaine after traffic crash in South Texas

The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $3.3 million. It weighed more than 182...
The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $3.3 million. It weighed more than 182 pounds.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KCBD) - A crash on Memorial Day 2021 turned into a discovery of more than $3.3 million worth of drugs.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say there was a two-vehicle crash on US 83 and Suntex Road, just west of Rio Grande City - which is in deep South Texas.

When the Troopers arrived to the crash, they found three burlap sacks holding a combined total of 70 bundles of cocaine in the back of a BMW SUV.

The drugs weighed about 182 pounds.

The driver of the SUV, who has not been identified at this time, turned himself in to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and is facing drug possession charges.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a project that will bring in eight million dollars in annual payroll
WF City council gives Clayton Homes the green light
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

Latest News

The After Hours Artwalk is back for June!
After Hours Artwalk returns to downtown WF for June
The tournament is set to take place on July 10th and 11th at the Kid League Ballpark in Vernon.
Vernon Boys and Girls Club holding tournament to raise money
Officials with the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge say they routinely take actions to control...
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to control hog population
A Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred Exhibit is set to open later this summer in the Museum of North Texas...
Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred exhibit to open in August