Dr. Shipley weighs in on retirement from MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After six years at the helm of Midwestern State University and 14 total years as a college president, Dr. Suzanne Shipley is closing the book on her higher education career.

“It looked like the absolute best time from a new leader,” Dr. Shipley said. “My biggest disappointment was that I couldn’t make this announcement earlier.”

The decision comes largely in part as MSU Texas and Texas Tech continue to work on forming a merger. It’s a big change that Shipley feels is better suited for a new face.

“I thought it was better for both of us to have a new person come in and get to know their system and their leaders and their people, rather than have them get to know me and then I’m gone,” Dr. Shipley said.

Although she spoke with the Texas Tech chancellors about the move, she says it was a personal choice she’s still coming to peace with.

“I think what’s fun about life is that you uncover different layers of your character and your personality and you need to never stop doing this,” Dr. Shipley. “And so, I’m hoping retirement will help me understand parts of myself that I don’t know yet and give away parts of myself that I haven’t.”

For Dr. Shipley, uncovering those layers means returning to her roots as an English teacher when she moves to Arizona for “retirement.”

And, while she won’t have any more professional obligation to MSU Texas, she does have a message for its new leader.

“You’re going to be shocked at what a great institution this is,” Dr. Shipley said.

