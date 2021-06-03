WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A tropical-like atmosphere will produce puffy cumulus clouds during the day with some developing into brief showers on Friday. Temperatures will once again rise into the 80s with high humidity levels. Rain chances may go up a little on Saturday thanks to a slow-moving mainly weak weather disturbance passing through. Hit and miss showers remain in the forecast through Monday of next week before a large summer-like area of high pressure provides us with hotter weather. Highs from the middle to the latter half of next week will be 90 or higher.

