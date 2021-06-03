Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred exhibit to open in August

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred Exhibit is set to open later this summer in the Museum of North Texas History.

The museum is putting together the exhibit along with the Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred group, and it’s set to open on August 5th.

The exhibit will feature sculptures by area artist Jack Stevens along with jerseys, ride shirts, posters and souvenirs like finishers’ patches, medals and pins. It will also include newspaper and magazine stories and videos from past events.

The Museum of North Texas History can be found at 720 Indiana Avenue in Wichita Falls.

