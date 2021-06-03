Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms for Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are going to have a high of 82 with partly cloudy skies. We do have another 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. However, most people will stay dry and avoid any rain. Friday, we look to warm up a little more. We will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies and yet another chance for rain. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out on Friday. Saturday, rain chances will continue. We will have a high of 85 with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday looks a touch cooler. We will only have a high of about 81 with a chance for scattered thunderstorms. A high-pressure system looks to start developing over the area next week. This could very well try and allow us to get rid of the rain chances for a while.

