City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms for Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are going to have a high of 82 with partly cloudy skies. We do have another 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. However, most people will stay dry and avoid any rain. Friday, we look to warm up a little more. We will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies and yet another chance for rain. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out on Friday. Saturday, rain chances will continue. We will have a high of 85 with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday looks a touch cooler. We will only have a high of about 81 with a chance for scattered thunderstorms. A high-pressure system looks to start developing over the area next week. This could very well try and allow us to get rid of the rain chances for a while.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
This is a project that will bring in eight million dollars in annual payroll
WF City council gives Clayton Homes the green light
P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

Latest News

Not as Wet
KAUZ WEEKDAY 6PM
Less Rain Chances
weather
Isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong storms are moving through the area