Judge swears in lawyer who was drug dealer in his court 16 years ago

(CNN) - A newly sworn-in lawyer from Michigan may not have made it to this point if it weren’t for a judge giving him a second chance after he was caught in a drug sting.

Edward Martell was sworn into the State Bar of Michigan in the same courtroom he stood in 16 years prior when he pleaded guilty to selling and manufacturing crack cocaine.

After being caught in a drug sting, the 27-year-old thought he would be facing 20 years in prison. Instead, he got three years’ probation and one of the most important lessons of his life.

Judge Bruce Morrow, presiding over his case, told Martell he had greatness within him and challenged him to become the CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

“I noticed right away Morrow was a unique guy,” Martell told CNN. “I walked in his courtroom, and I’m watching him and realize he treats the defendants like real people.”

When he stepped out of the building, Martell says he was ready for change. After that, he became a regular visitor in Morrow’s courtroom. The two spent hours talking and learning from each other.

“I gave Ed an opportunity. Everybody deserves to be treated with a great sense of humanity and importance,” Morrow told CNN.

Martell is embarking on a new chapter as a criminal defense lawyer at the Perkins Law Group. He and Judge Bruce Morrow hugged after the judge swore him in. (Source: Perkins Law Group via CNN)

The judge got to watch Martell’s growth over the years from enrolling in community college to receiving a full scholarship to attend University of Detroit Mercy’s law school. He passed the bar exam on the second try.

Now, at 43 and a father of four, Martell is embarking on a new chapter as a criminal defense lawyer at the Perkins Law Group. He and Morrow hugged after the judge swore him in.

“I see him as my son,” Morrow told CNN. “It was like walking your daughter down the aisle. It was one of the moments where I just felt so happy. My joy was for him.”

Both men say they will carry the lessons they taught each other for the rest of their lives.

“Love changes people,” Morrow said. “That’s the most important lesson we all should learn from this story.”

