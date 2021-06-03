City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Masks still required in courtrooms for now

While you’ve been able to shop and head out without your mask for a few weeks now if you’re headed to the Wichita County courthouse you’ll still need one
By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - While you’ve been able to shop and head out without your mask for a few weeks now, if you’re headed to the Wichita County Courthouse, you’ll still need one.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said the Office of Court Administration is leaving the final decision up to the administrative board of judges, something that Judge Gossom serves on.

He said they will make a final decision soon about Wichita County and if the mask mandate signs will come down.

“My feeling is masks will be removed other than maybe the courtrooms,” said Judge Gossom. “Of course, anyone can wear those because of the closeness in a courtroom among the people sitting there. If you hadn’t had your shots, it’d be a real good idea.”

Judge Gossom said giving courts officials the permission to make decisions on what happens in local courthouses is something he feels has always been best for those living in Wichita County.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
.
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves who hit Wichita Falls business
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
This is a project that will bring in eight million dollars in annual payroll
WF City council gives Clayton Homes the green light
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out

Latest News

Biden's COVID rallying cry: "National month of action"
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Vaccine protection may diminish need for yearly boosters
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Comanche Red River Casino hosting vaccine drive for 12 and up
Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday morning that it would 'buy Americans 21+ a round of beer'...
Anheuser-Busch announces beer giveaway as vaccine incentive