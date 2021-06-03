Masks still required in courtrooms for now

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - While you’ve been able to shop and head out without your mask for a few weeks now, if you’re headed to the Wichita County Courthouse, you’ll still need one.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said the Office of Court Administration is leaving the final decision up to the administrative board of judges, something that Judge Gossom serves on.

He said they will make a final decision soon about Wichita County and if the mask mandate signs will come down.

“My feeling is masks will be removed other than maybe the courtrooms,” said Judge Gossom. “Of course, anyone can wear those because of the closeness in a courtroom among the people sitting there. If you hadn’t had your shots, it’d be a real good idea.”

Judge Gossom said giving courts officials the permission to make decisions on what happens in local courthouses is something he feels has always been best for those living in Wichita County.

