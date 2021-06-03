Vernon Boys and Girls Club holding tournament to raise money

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The Vernon Boys and Girls Club is raising money for a good cause.

They’re setting up the KP3 Memorial Tournament in honor of Koby Peterson.

It costs $200 a team to enter, and it’s open to 8 and under, 10 and under and 12 and under boys teams and 12 and under girls teams.

The tournament is set to take place on July 10th and 11th at the Kid League Ballpark in Vernon.

To learn more, you can call Gordy Gonzales at 940-357-1975.

Money raised will go toward the KP3 batting cages to help more kids in the area hone their baseball skills.

