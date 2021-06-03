City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Vernon Boys and Girls Club holding tournament to raise money

The tournament is set to take place on July 10th and 11th at the Kid League Ballpark in Vernon.
The tournament is set to take place on July 10th and 11th at the Kid League Ballpark in Vernon.(Vernon Boys and Girls Club)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The Vernon Boys and Girls Club is raising money for a good cause.

They’re setting up the KP3 Memorial Tournament in honor of Koby Peterson.

It costs $200 a team to enter, and it’s open to 8 and under, 10 and under and 12 and under boys teams and 12 and under girls teams.

The tournament is set to take place on July 10th and 11th at the Kid League Ballpark in Vernon.

To learn more, you can call Gordy Gonzales at 940-357-1975.

Money raised will go toward the KP3 batting cages to help more kids in the area hone their baseball skills.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a project that will bring in eight million dollars in annual payroll
WF City council gives Clayton Homes the green light
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean...
9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

Latest News

A Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred Exhibit is set to open later this summer in the Museum of North Texas...
Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred exhibit to open in August
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms for Thursday
At least 2,000 criminal court cases that date back to when COVID started
Wichita County court cases still on pause due to COVID
While you've been able to shop and head out without your mask for a few weeks now... if you're...
Masks still required in courtrooms for now