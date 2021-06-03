Warrant issued for Wichita Falls murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A bond revocation warrant has been issued for a murder suspect out of Wichita Falls.

Police say Cody Stage cut his ankle monitor that he was ordered to wear after bonding out of jail earlier this year.

Stage had been charged with capital murder in November 2020 in the shooting death of Donald Best. Investigators say Stage attempted to rob Best when Stage’s accomplice, Raymond Alaniz, ultimately ended up shooting Best.

Stage said he just set up the deal and was the driver.

If you have information on Stage’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Wichita Falls police at (940) 720-5000 or the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888; if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.

