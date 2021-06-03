City Guide
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team and Organized Crime Unit arrested five people after executing a search warrant on Thursday.

Investigators reportedly seized about 3.75 kilograms, or 8.2 pounds, of methamphetamine, nine firearms and $28,313 in U.S. currency from a location in the 1600 block of Central Freeway around 6 a.m.

Officers arrested the following:

  • Alexandria Rodriguez
  • Annaleigh Trevino
  • Calvin Cruz
  • Jesse Bustamante
  • Nathaniel Collazo
All five suspects are being charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams, and Collazo is also being charged with Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The suspects remain in the Wichita County Jail.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

