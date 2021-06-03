WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team and Organized Crime Unit arrested five people after executing a search warrant on Thursday.

Investigators reportedly seized about 3.75 kilograms, or 8.2 pounds, of methamphetamine, nine firearms and $28,313 in U.S. currency from a location in the 1600 block of Central Freeway around 6 a.m.

Officers arrested the following:

Alexandria Rodriguez

Annaleigh Trevino

Calvin Cruz

Jesse Bustamante

Nathaniel Collazo

All five suspects are being charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams, and Collazo is also being charged with Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The suspects remain in the Wichita County Jail.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

