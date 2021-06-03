City Guide
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to control hog population

Officials with the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge say they routinely take actions to control the population, with them adding aerial control in 2015.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA MOUNTAINS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is set to conduct feral hog patrol on Friday.

They will be closing off portions of the refuge public use areas as a result. Those areas will include Elk Mountain, Post Oak Lake, Treasure Lake, Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area and Quetone Point area.

The closed off areas are expected to be reopened by 4:30 p.m. Friday, while the swine control will continue in other areas of the refuge that won’t require any public use closures.

The caretaker of the Holy City of the Wichitas recently told 7News that feral hogs were causing damage to the land there, while a wildlife biologist said the hog population at the refuge has been controlled since 1996.

