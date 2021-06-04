City Guide
Campaign to increase confidence in vaccines kicks off

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The “We Can Do This” campaign kicked off Friday.

The Biden Administration and Department of Health and Human Services launched the campaign to increase the confidence in the Covid-19 vaccines.

Lou Kreidler, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Director, stopped by News Channel 6 Friday to talk about the campaign and the Covid-19 vaccines.

