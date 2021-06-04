City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

COVID-19 spurs shutdown of ‘Mission Impossible’ set

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Thursday temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise’s seventh “Mission: Impossible” film after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have temporarily halted production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The company provided no further details.

In December, Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the “Mission: Impossible” set, after he reportedly spotted two crew members violating social distancing rules. In audio released by the Sun tabloid, Cruise can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired.

The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search
Cody Stage
Warrant issued for Wichita Falls murder suspect
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog
This is a project that will bring in eight million dollars in annual payroll
WF City council gives Clayton Homes the green light
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting

Latest News

Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
Horrific details into death of child in Texas
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
House Democrats unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks
Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
AP sources: US report makes no definitive finding about UFOs
Someone tested positive for coronavirus on the "Mission Impossible" set in England, shutting...
'Avengers Campus' opens, 'Mission: Impossible 7' halts filming