WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our weekend weather will feature clouds and sun along with a few spotty showers from time to time. The good news is rain chances are only around 20% on both days. Highs will be in the 80s. We keep rain chances into Monday before losing them toward the middle of next week. That’s when hotter weather takes over with highs back in the 90s.

