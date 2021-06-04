Hometown Pride Tour: Dining on the square

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday’s Hometown Pride Tour stop of Graham, we are highlighting one restaurant that’s brought something new to the city.

It’s an upscale place to grab a bite to eat and shop local. Mason Brighton gave us a look inside.

Located right on the Graham square is Neri’s restaurant, serving up an expansive menu for the last 11 years, but the building’s history with food goes far beyond that.

“The chicken salad wraps, sandwiches, all of that has been here for almost 25 years,” said Neri Gonzalez, owner of Neri’s on the Square.

A unique spot for sure; back in the day it was even a mortuary.

Now it has been transformed into a casual dining stop that doubles as retail space upstairs that stays open long after other places in town shut their doors.

“Actually for a while we were the only lights on the square,” said Gonzalez.

And throughout the years, Neri credits her restaurant’s success to the people around her.

“Oh my gosh, the community has been amazing, I think we are here because of them and because of Graham,” said Gonzalez. “So we are very blessed because that is like very hard in this industry number one, and two right now, it’s very difficult to find help.”

