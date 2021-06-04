Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday, we look to warm up a little more. We will have a high of 85 with partly cloudy skies and yet another chance for rain. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Friday evening. Saturday, rain chances will continue. We will have a high of 85 with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday looks a touch cooler. We will only have a high of about 81 with a chance for scattered thunderstorms. A high-pressure system looks to start developing over the area next week. This could very well try and allow us to get rid of the rain chances for a while.

