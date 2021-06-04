MSU Texas student to run for WF City Council

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Inside suite 107 of big blue in downtown Wichita Falls, MSU Texas student Luis Serna Martinez answers calls for the newest city council district 2 hopeful; but he’s not a campaign intern, he’s the candidate.

“This is becoming a passion for me,” Martinez said.

The 25-year-old will enter his junior year as a Mustang this fall and says it was his time in the army that sparked his passion to serve.

“I wanted to continue serving, but I wanted to serve in a different capacity and I figured that serving in local government would give me the opportunity to serve my community,” Martinez said.

And Martinez understands he’s not the “usual” candidate for the job.

“Are you allowed to run while you’re still in the military? Are you allowed to run while you’re still in college? Are you even old enough to run? I’ve had all those questions a bunch of times,” Martinez said.

The answer to those questions is yes, but they’re also the reason Martinez has a chip on his shoulder, much like the district he aspires to represent.

“This is something that I’ve noticed that a lot of people in district 2 have told me is that they feel the local government doesn’t pay attention to them,” Martinez said. “They’re overlooked and they feel that they don’t have a voice.”

Matinez plans to become that voice for district 2 and for young people across the falls, hoping to become the falling domino for others to break the norm and become focal parts of the community as well.

“I really hope that I can at least inspire one younger person to run for office, even if they don’t win,” Martinez said.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.