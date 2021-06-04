New private school forms after Notre Dame closes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After the closing of Notre Dame in Wichita Falls, those looking for a Catholic school education now have an option.

This fall, Holy Family Classical Academy will open its doors out of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The school was formed by a group of parents from Notre Dame and will have three full-time teachers, two part-time teachers and a headmaster who is a former teacher at Vernon College.

“With the legacy, you know, we’ve had catholic education since 1906 with Mary Immaculate which actually started right across the street from sacred heart,” said Dr. Justin Blackwell, headmaster of the Holy Family Classical Academy. “So we’re kind of back to where we started and that’s kind of where we got the idea of Holy Family. Mary and then Notre Dame and the Church of Our Mother and then increase that to the Holy Family.”

This weekend, the school will host a fundraiser at King’s Good Vineyard and Berry Farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for students to attend.

