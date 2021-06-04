City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

One more Coronavirus death reported in Wichita County

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - 16 new Coronavirus cases and one new death from the virus were reported this week in Wichita County.

The Wichita County Health Department reported that one person in their 60s died from the virus during the week ending June 4th. That brings the total number of deaths from the Coronavirus in Wichita County since the pandemic began to 330.

25 new recoveries from the virus were also reported.

Health officials reported that there are currently two people hospitalized from the virus, and there are 13 more active cases who are recovering from home.

So far, there have been 15,154 cases of the Coronavirus reported across Wichita County.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search
Cody Stage
Warrant issued for Wichita Falls murder suspect
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog
This is a project that will bring in eight million dollars in annual payroll
WF City council gives Clayton Homes the green light
One woman has minor injuries after flipping her car on Kell West Blvd.
Only minor injuries from rollover accident

Latest News

Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Alyssa Osterdock in studio Friday to...
Opal is looking for a forever home
Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Alyssa Osterdock in studio Friday to...
Opal is looking for a forever home
Catalytic converters can cost up to $4,000 to replace.
Wichita Falls police warn of catalytic converter thefts
Lt. Col. Allen West, the outgoing chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, speaks at a press...
Outgoing Texas GOP chair discusses legislature’s failure to achieve Republican voters’ priorities