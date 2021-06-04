One more Coronavirus death reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - 16 new Coronavirus cases and one new death from the virus were reported this week in Wichita County.

The Wichita County Health Department reported that one person in their 60s died from the virus during the week ending June 4th. That brings the total number of deaths from the Coronavirus in Wichita County since the pandemic began to 330.

25 new recoveries from the virus were also reported.

Health officials reported that there are currently two people hospitalized from the virus, and there are 13 more active cases who are recovering from home.

So far, there have been 15,154 cases of the Coronavirus reported across Wichita County.

