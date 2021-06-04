Only minor injuries from rollover accident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One woman is walking away with only minor injuries after a rollover crash before 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say the driver was on Kell West Boulevard between Lawrence and McNeil Road when she went up a guy-wire and flipped over.

That wire did break but no other part of the pole was damaged.

Officers aren’t sure exactly how the single-car accident happened but were able to talk to the driver after she got herself out of the car.

