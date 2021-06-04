Opal is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Alyssa Osterdock in studio Friday to introduce us to Opal, a cat who’s recently passed her kitten phase.

You have to be 18 or over to adopt an animal.

Animal services’ adoption fee is $40 which includes basic vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchip and a City license.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.