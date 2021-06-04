City Guide
US could see baby boom this summer, study says

The United States could see a baby boom this summer after a decline in pregnancies following...
The United States could see a baby boom this summer after a decline in pregnancies following the coronavirus shutdown in 2020.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - The United States could see a baby boom this summer after a decline in pregnancies following the coronavirus shutdown in 2020.

Researchers with the University of Michigan looked at health records from the University of Michigan Hospital from 2017 to the present.

They used the records to document pregnancies and births through the pandemic and model prospective births through October 2021.

Pregnancies steadily increased from 2017 to 2020, but there was a 41% decline after the coronavirus lockdown began in Michigan in March 2020.

Their modeling shows an expected surge of births this summer.

The researchers say their findings suggest a link between the societal changes associated with the pandemic, like lockdowns and reproductive choices.

The research was published in Jama Network Open on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

