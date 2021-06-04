WF Public Library summer reading program returns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library welcomed kids back Thursday to share in the joy of reading again.

The pandemic shut down their summer reading program for the whole year, so its return has been a long time coming.

Every reading has a theme and Thursday’s was the moon and the stars.

We spoke with Celena Bradley, who’s been a storyteller there for the past five years, about what she hopes kids get from the program.

“Ultimately a love of reading,” Bradley said. “I want them to come here, sit through story time and be so enamored with the books, that they want to take them home and read at home, that is the ultimate goal, is to have them love reading. All the other little things that kind of come along with that are boosting those literacy skills.”

Those readings take place 10:30 every Thursday morning until the end of July.

