City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls police warn of catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converters can cost up to $4,000 to replace.
Catalytic converters can cost up to $4,000 to replace.(NBC12)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are warning the public to look out for people stealing catalytic converters from cars.

Catalytic converters are a critical component in cars’ exhaust systems that can cost up to $4,000 to replace.

Police say those are targeted because they contain expensive metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

Police say if you see someone under a car and it looks suspicious, you can report it to them, as thieves can even take off with catalytic converters in crowded parking lots.

Law enforcement have a few tips to help as well, including engraving your VIN number into your catalytic converter, having it welded to your car’s frame or installing a car alarm.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search
Cody Stage
Warrant issued for Wichita Falls murder suspect
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog
This is a project that will bring in eight million dollars in annual payroll
WF City council gives Clayton Homes the green light
One woman has minor injuries after flipping her car on Kell West Blvd.
Only minor injuries from rollover accident

Latest News

WF Public Library summer reading program returns
WF Public Library summer reading program returns
New private school forms after Notre Dame closes
New private school forms after Notre Dame closes
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend
One woman has minor injuries after flipping her car on Kell West Blvd.
Only minor injuries from rollover accident