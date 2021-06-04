Wichita Falls police warn of catalytic converter thefts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are warning the public to look out for people stealing catalytic converters from cars.

Catalytic converters are a critical component in cars’ exhaust systems that can cost up to $4,000 to replace.

Police say those are targeted because they contain expensive metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

Police say if you see someone under a car and it looks suspicious, you can report it to them, as thieves can even take off with catalytic converters in crowded parking lots.

Law enforcement have a few tips to help as well, including engraving your VIN number into your catalytic converter, having it welded to your car’s frame or installing a car alarm.

