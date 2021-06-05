Beto O’Rourke to visit Wichita Falls on Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke is making a trip to the Falls this Sunday.

For the People: the Texas Drive for Democracy is hosting the event at the Lucy Park Pavilion starting at 5 p.m.

O’Rourke will be speaking about Texas voting rights and will offer an in-person conversation about the For the People Act.

He said all are welcome and are encouraged to practice the latest CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.