Hometown Pride Tour: Take a tumble at the gym

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - For the last stop on our Graham Hometown Pride Tour, we are somersaulting our way into Catch Gymnastics.

They have a program you cannot find anywhere else in town, Mason Brighton reports.

“It’s fun for everybody,” said Katherine Robertson, owner of Catch Gymnastics. “A lot of the times the parents have more fun than the kids do.”

Catch Gymnastics prides itself in being a place that’s fun for all ages and where you can get a workout in too.

“You’ll see dads and moms, especially dads getting up on the balance beam on the trampoline,” said Robertson.

The gym also offers a parents night out, giving mom and dad a break for a few hours while the kids stay busy and have some fun.

“We concentrate on the four areas of gymnastics; bars, beams, floor and vault,” said Robertson.

The gym has been open for decades and thousands of people, including one of the coaches, used to come here as kids.

“Even now in my 20s, I still learn new things,” said Madisen Boggs, head coach at Catch Gymnastics. “I still get to get out on the floor with the kids and tumble and get on the bars, all kinds of stuff.”

Kids here even get the chance to compete as a team all across the state.

“We’ve done the Metroplex Challenge, which is the biggest gymnastics meet in the United States,” said Boggs. “It hosts over 3,000 gymnasts. It’s a great learning experience, especially from a teeny-tiny town going to something’s that big, the girls learn so so much.”

“You know there is not a lot of places around that you can actually do things with your kids in Graham and we try and provide that for the community,” said Robertson.

