Humane Society of Wichita County exceeds GoFundMe goal

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Humane Society of Wichita County has exceeded the amount of money they needed to repair their transport van.

The van is what the shelter uses to pick up animals that are on other shelters’ kill lists.

They were asking for about $500 to get it new tires, but ended up raising close to $800.

All of that money will go to help the shelter to save more pets’ lives.

