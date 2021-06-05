City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Humane Society of Wichita County exceeds GoFundMe goal

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Humane Society of Wichita County has exceeded the amount of money they needed to repair their transport van.

The van is what the shelter uses to pick up animals that are on other shelters’ kill lists.

They were asking for about $500 to get it new tires, but ended up raising close to $800.

All of that money will go to help the shelter to save more pets’ lives.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search
Cody Stage
Warrant issued for Wichita Falls murder suspect
New private school forms after Notre Dame closes
New private school forms after Notre Dame closes
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog
Horrific details are released in the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy.
5-year-old Texas boy was dead for weeks before reported missing, officials say

Latest News

Hometown Pride Tour: Take a tumble at the gym
Hometown Pride Tour: Take a tumble at the gym
luis
MSU Texas student to run for WF City Council
Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Alyssa Osterdock in studio Friday to...
Opal is looking for a forever home
staff at the Wichita Falls Housing Authority say they are seeing residents owning at total of...
Rent evictions could be on the rise