KP3 Memorial Tournament raising money for new batting cages

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Koby Peterson lost his battle with cancer last year at 13 years old. He was described as a kid that always had a smile on his face. Even after he was diagnosed, he was looking out for others.

“You know he was a normal kid complaining and stuff but when he got cancer it was like--he was just never really complaining about it,” Koby’s mother Misty said. “I was like Koby, I’m so sorry, if I could take this away from you I would. He would be like no mom because then I would have to worry about you.”

The Vernon Boys and Girls Club is holding a memorial tournament July 10 and July 11 at the Kid League Ballpark for him as well as raising money for new batting cages in his honor. Multiple people he met in the community still feel his presence.

“I love the kid still to this day because he is always watching over us regardless. No matter how silly we are or the mistakes we make, he is there praying for us and looking out for us everyday,” Gordy Gonzales, athletic director of the Boys and Girls Club, said.

Koby’s passion was baseball and getting the new batting cages in his honor will leave his mark in Vernon for generations to come.

