Mild and cloudy today, rain chances increase Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Most of Texoma will remain warm with temps in the low 80′s today. Skies look to remain mostly cloudy with winds out of the Southeast. A pop-up shower or two is possible tonight. A look at tomorrow we see temps push closer to 90 with increased rain chances starting in the late evening. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two will be possible. Rain chances continue into Monday morning. The start to the week will feel like summer with temps in the low 90′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.