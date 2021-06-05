City Guide
Mild and cloudy today, rain chances increase Sunday

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Most of Texoma will remain warm with temps in the low 80′s today. Skies look to remain mostly cloudy with winds out of the Southeast. A pop-up shower or two is possible tonight. A look at tomorrow we see temps push closer to 90 with increased rain chances starting in the late evening. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two will be possible. Rain chances continue into Monday morning. The start to the week will feel like summer with temps in the low 90′s.

