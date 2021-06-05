Wichita County Mounted Patrol hosting 5th annual rodeo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Mounted Patrol is hosting their 5th annual rodeo on Friday and Saturday.

If you missed Friday’s event, the action starts back up at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday out at the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Arena, located at 2494 Arena Road on FM 369.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate.

For more information, check out the event page on their website.

