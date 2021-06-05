City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County Mounted Patrol hosting 5th annual rodeo

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Mounted Patrol is hosting their 5th annual rodeo on Friday and Saturday.

If you missed Friday’s event, the action starts back up at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday out at the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Arena, located at 2494 Arena Road on FM 369.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate.

For more information, check out the event page on their website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search
Cody Stage
Warrant issued for Wichita Falls murder suspect
New private school forms after Notre Dame closes
New private school forms after Notre Dame closes
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog
One woman has minor injuries after flipping her car on Kell West Blvd.
Only minor injuries from rollover accident

Latest News

Humane Society exceeds GoFundMe goal
Humane Society of Wichita County exceeds GoFundMe goal
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks...
Beto O’Rourke to visit Wichita Falls on Sunday
Hometown Pride Tour: Take a tumble at the gym
Hometown Pride Tour: Take a tumble at the gym
Trixie is looking for her forever home
Trixie is looking for her forever home