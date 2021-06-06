City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, others hurt in shooting at Florida graduation party

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police say three people are dead and at least five others are injured following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area.

Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez told news outlets Sunday that one of those killed was a state corrections officer.

Ramirez said the party at a strip mall was ending when one or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd.”

The identities of those killed and wounded were not immediately released Sunday.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the suburb of Kendall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Catalytic converters can cost up to $4,000 to replace.
Wichita Falls police warn of catalytic converter thefts
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks...
Beto O’Rourke to visit Wichita Falls on Sunday
CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search
Thunderstorms develop late tonight
Thunderstorms develop late tonight

Latest News

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 45
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
(Source: AP)
Wichita Falls police investigate Sunday morning shooting
Cody Stage
Wichita Falls murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his...
2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy