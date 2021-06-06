City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Thunderstorms develop late tonight

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to develop across Texoma late Sunday night into early Monday. Strong to severe storms are expected, the main threats being strong winds, heavy rain which could cause flash flooding, and quarter-sized hail. Thunderstorms look to develop in our far western counties just after midnight then will move east. Rain looks to continue into the better part of the day Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80′s. Weather models are having a hard time determining what rain chances will look like Tuesday, but an isolated shower or two could develop in the morning before rain chances taper off for the rest of the week. Temps climb into the low 90′s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Catalytic converters can cost up to $4,000 to replace.
Wichita Falls police warn of catalytic converter thefts
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks...
Beto O’Rourke to visit Wichita Falls on Sunday
CMPD
WFPD SWAT team arrests five after meth, firearms found during search

Latest News

KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong storms are moving through the area
weather
Strong storms are moving through the area
Mild and cloudy today, rain chances increase Sunday
Heating Up Next Week