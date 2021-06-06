Thunderstorms develop late tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to develop across Texoma late Sunday night into early Monday. Strong to severe storms are expected, the main threats being strong winds, heavy rain which could cause flash flooding, and quarter-sized hail. Thunderstorms look to develop in our far western counties just after midnight then will move east. Rain looks to continue into the better part of the day Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80′s. Weather models are having a hard time determining what rain chances will look like Tuesday, but an isolated shower or two could develop in the morning before rain chances taper off for the rest of the week. Temps climb into the low 90′s by Wednesday.

